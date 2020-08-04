Zilliant and Standav Announce Official Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced its official partnership with Standav, a leading technology solutions company.

"After many years of working closely with Zilliant, we're extremely happy to enter this official partnership," said Standav Founder and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Reddy. "Zilliant has a long-standing track record of helping B2B companies address their most challenging pricing issues, we look forward to bringing these capabilities to our customers in an official capacity."

Customers of Standav now have access to Zilliant's expertise in building tailored pricing solutions that help them reimagine pricing through a unique blend of data science and software. As the implementation partner, Standav assists enterprises with pricing needs, from rules-based pricing approaches to the most sophisticated AI-driven price optimization.

"We're thrilled to announce this official partnership with Standav," said Greg Peters, Zilliant president and chief executive officer. "The company's track record for successful project implementations will help our joint customers be successful in their deployments of new technologies."

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

About Standav

Standav Corp is a leading consulting firm, driving digital transformations that help enterprises revolutionize the customer experience. Being a technology partner to several Fortune 500 firms, they deliver client-focused solutions with maximum impact on their business. Operating since 2009, they have more than 200 consultants certified in Salesforce, CPQ, and Pricing Solutions. They are located in Santa Clara, California and Dallas, Texas with offshore locations in Hyderabad and Bangalore (India). More information at www.standav.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliant-and-standav-announce-official-partnership-301104967.html

SOURCE Zilliant