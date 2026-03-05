Zillow Grou a Aktie

Zillow Grou a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14NX6 / ISIN: US98954M1018

05.03.2026 15:33:40

Zillow Group Authorized Additional $1.25 Bln Buy Back, Stock Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), a real estate app and website, Thursday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to an additional $1.25 billion of its Class A common stock or Class C capital stock.

As of March 4, after the increased share repurchase authorization, the company has around $1.3 billion remaining capacity for future share buybacks.

From Jan. 1, 2026, through March 4, 2026, Zillow Group repurchased 3.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average price of $47.84 per share and 9.7 million shares of Class C capital stock at a weighted average price of $45.92 per share, for a total purchase price of $626 million, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Z shares are trading at $47.76, up 4.23% on the Nasdaq.

