Zillow Group Swings To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net income in the same period a year earlier, despite revenue growth.

The company recorded a net loss of $158 million, or $0.70 per share, compared with net income of $10 million, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue increased 7 percent to $724 million from $676 million.

Adjusted net income increased to $124 million from $113 million, while adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.55 from $0.44.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 14 percent to $2.204 billion. However, the company reported a net loss of $116 million, compared with net income of $20 million a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $387 million from $319 million.

Z is currently trading after hours at $28.20, down $5.70 or 16.80 percent on the Nasdaq.