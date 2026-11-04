Zillow Grou a Aktie
WKN DE: A14NX6 / ISIN: US98954M1018
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04.11.2026 22:49:03
Zillow Group Swings To Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net income in the same period a year earlier, despite revenue growth.
The company recorded a net loss of $158 million, or $0.70 per share, compared with net income of $10 million, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue increased 7 percent to $724 million from $676 million.
Adjusted net income increased to $124 million from $113 million, while adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.55 from $0.44.
For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 14 percent to $2.204 billion. However, the company reported a net loss of $116 million, compared with net income of $20 million a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $387 million from $319 million.
Z is currently trading after hours at $28.20, down $5.70 or 16.80 percent on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Zillow Group Inc (A)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zillow Group Inc (A)
|27,50
|-0,65%
|Zillow Group Inc (C)
|26,76
|-0,35%