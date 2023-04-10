|
Zillow Group to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results May 3
Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
SEATTLE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its first-quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx
Please register in advance at
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=20ec80c1&confId=45370 to receive emailed instructions to access the live conference call. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.
For more information about Zillow Group, please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and brands include Zillow®; Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans℠; Zillow Closing Services℠; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+SM, which includes ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, and Listing Media Services. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
