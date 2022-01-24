|
24.01.2022 22:05:00
Zillow Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results February 10
SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx
Please register in advance to access the live conference call at:
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9561/zillow-group-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-call/ to receive emailed instructions. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.
For more information about Zillow Group please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
(ZFIN)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-results-february-10-301466800.html
SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.
