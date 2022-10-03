Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 22:05:00

Zillow Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results Nov. 2

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Please register in advance to access the live conference call at:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=856b6528&confId=42486 to receive emailed instructions. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

For more information about Zillow Group please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+™, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

(ZFIN)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-nov-2-301639418.html

SOURCE Zillow Group

