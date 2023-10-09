|
Zillow Group to Announce Third-Quarter 2023 Results Nov. 1
Conference call to be webcast live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) announced today it will release third-quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx
Please register in advance at
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cf4e1e3a&confId=45408 to receive emailed instructions to access the live conference call. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.
For more information about Zillow Group, please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, great partners, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.
Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans℠; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+℠, which includes ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop®.
All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2023 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.
