03.11.2022 21:05:00
Zillow Group to Present at RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced Zillow Group Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Wacksman will participate in a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, as part of the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications conference.
Attendees can access the webcast online: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2022/7522oA.cfm.
Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website.
About Zillow Group:
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+™, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop® and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
(ZFIN)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-present-at-rbc-capital-markets-technology-internet-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301668273.html
SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.
