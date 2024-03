Zillow Is Now in Pole Position in a $1 Trillion Market

The housing market was rocked last week when the National Association of Realtors announced a plan to separate buyers' fees from MLS listings. That could open the door for Zillow to become the aggregator of home listings nationwide, which would open up over $1 trillion in annual transactions for not only listing but also adjacent services. Travis Hoium covers the super app in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 20, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel