|
02.05.2024 23:45:00
Zillow Q1 Results Improve, Cuts Q2 Outlook
Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), the leading online real estate marketplace, reported first-quarter adjusted earnings that topped its estimates, though the company trimmed its outlook for second-quarter sales amid a housing market slowdown.Adjusted EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $125 million in the quarter exceeded the company's estimate by $25 million, Zillow said yesterday. In the year-ago period, EBITDA was $104 million. Revenue of $529 million topped analyst estimates of $508 million, according to FactSet.However, the company, which has not reported a profit since the 2022 second quarter, posted a net loss of $23 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10, compared with a net loss of $22 million, or $0.9, in the year-earlier period. The company also reduced its second-quarter sales estimate to between $525 million and $540 million, short of the average analyst estimate of $559 million, according to Yahoo Finance. The shares fell as much as 8% and ended the day down 4.8%. Data source: Company results from company. Analyst estimates from FactSet.Zillow relies on its digital platform to simplify real estate transactions. Its large database and tools like the Zestimate have made it a favorite among both buyers and sellers. The company aspires to build a housing app that centralizes all real estate needs.
