Zillow Veteran Joins Tech Leader MoxiWorks to Continue Strong Growth

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, today welcomes thought leader Bret Calltharp to its business development powerhouse. Calltharp previously served as Zillow Group's Industry Outreach Director and brings over 15 years of extensive real estate knowledge to the team.

"My greatest joy over the years has been connecting with incredible broker and agent entrepreneurs and helping them improve strategy, systems, and bottom lines," said Calltharp, now Director of Business Development at MoxiWorks. "I knew I wanted to get back into the trenches and work more closely with the people that are the heart of this industry, so over the past few months, I met with a wide array of franchises and PropTech firms searching for the right opportunity."

"After meeting with York, Georgia, and the rest of the team, I felt right away that MoxiWorks was my new home," continued Calltharp. "MoxiWorks' people, products, and most of all, passion, made it feel like the perfect fit. They're in amazing growth mode, especially with the recent acquisition of Imprev, and I feel incredibly aligned with the vision of helping brokerages and agents via real estate tools that agents actually want to use."

A Kansas native, Calltharp entered the real estate industry in Southwest Florida, first in luxury property management before moving to residential real estate in 2004. He worked driving business development and talent attraction at RE/MAX franchise groups in the U.S. and Canada, later joining Realogy/Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as Director of Talent Attraction and Consulting before moving to Zillow Group in 2018.

Calltharp is an Inman News Contributor and has been featured in the National Association of REALTORS® REALTOR® Magazine, REAL Trends LORE Magazine, and the Huffington Post. He is a five-time Inman Ambassador selection and has spoken at multiple RE/MAX, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, and other Realogy-brand conferences, as well as Inman Connect.

"I'm so thrilled to have Bret join the MoxiWorks family," shared Georgia Perez, VP of Business Development and Product Evangelism at MoxiWorks. "Bret will be adding his considerable talents and deep knowledge of the Real Estate industry to the Moxi sales team. In Bret's prior roles at both Zillow and BHG, his primary focus was developing productivity, profitability and success strategies for their affiliates. This is exactly what we do at Moxi, and we are delighted to have Bret. His experience in the industry allows him to understand the challenges that brokers, and agents face every day and recommend flexible solutions that are tailored exactly to their needs. He's going to accomplish amazing things."

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners such as RealScout, DocuSign, Buyside, QuantumDigital, MoveEasy, and more that create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

