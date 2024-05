Zillow's Risky Real Estate Bet

Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) is balancing its role as a lead generator for real estate agents and a disruptor in the market with its newest offering, a contract to allow home seekers to tour homes without signing a long-term agreement. In this video, Travis Hoium covers the new product and how Zillow could use it to grow.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 30, 2024. The video was published on May 1, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel