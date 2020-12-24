|
24.12.2020 11:32:00
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Announcement of Amendments to Indenture Governing Certain Notes
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ("ZIM") hereby announces that it has on December 24, 2020 amended the terms of its indenture entered into between ZIM and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. (the "Trustee) on July 16, 2014, as previously amended by the first supplemental indenture dated November 30, 2016 (the "Indenture"), by way of a second supplemental indenture (the "Second Supplemental Indenture"). The Second Supplemental Indenture was approved in accordance with applicable law. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Indenture.
Details of the Indenture Amendments
The amendments include changes to the provisions governing debt incurrence, restricted payments and certain additional provisions in the Indenture (the "Amendments"). The Amendments align the Indenture with general market standards and ZIM's peer group and include the following:
The amendments listed in 2 through 7 above will only become operative if ZIM were to conduct an initial public offering on a Recognized Stock Exchange at some point during the term of the Notes.
The full text of the Amendments are set out in the Second Supplemental Indenture. Copies of the Second Supplemental Indenture are available for review by Holders at the offices of the Trustee following prior arrangement or by contacting ZIM using the details below.
As of the date hereof, holders of at least a majority in principal amount of the Notes outstanding had provided their support for the Amendments. As such, the Second Supplemental Indenture has been executed by ZIM and the Trustee.
Consent Fee
A consent fee of 25 basis points per principal amount of Notes, including, for this purpose, accrued and compounded PIK Amounts in respect of Series 2 Notes, will be paid by ZIM to each Holder (other than any Declining Holders (as defined below)) in connection with the Amendments (the "Consent Fee"). The payment of the Consent Fee shall be paid as an interest payment on the outstanding principal of the Notes and such payment shall not affect the remaining payments on the Notes. The amount of the Consent Fee to be paid to holders of Series 1 Notes (ISINs: IL0065100443; IL0065100773) is equivalent to 0.25000% of the outstanding principal of the Series 1 Notes and the amount of the Consent Fee to be paid to holders of Series 2 Notes (ISINs: IL0065100856; IL0065100518) is equivalent to 0.28424% of the outstanding principal of the Series 2 Notes.
ZIM will be offering the Consent Fee to all Holders of record as of December 31, 2020. The Consent Fee is expected to be paid on or about January 6, 2021 (the "Payment Date") through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Clearing House Ltd. ("TASECH").
Holders who do not wish to consent to the Amendments and who do not wish to receive the Consent Fee (each such Holder, a "Declining Holder") should contact ZIM using the contact details below to arrange for the return of the Consent Fee within ten (10) business days of the Payment Date.
Because the required majority consent to implement the Amendments has already been obtained and the Second Supplemental Indenture has already been executed, the decision of a Holder to return the Consent Fee and to not consent to the Amendments will have no bearing on the effectiveness of the Amendments. A decision to return the Consent Fee does not grant or waive any rights to Holders (other than a waiver of the right to receive the Consent Fee).
ZIM contact details:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
Email: berkowitz.guy@il.zim.com
