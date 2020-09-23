+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
23.09.2020 12:05:00

ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line

New Service offer fast reliable service to major Australian ports

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM (IL0065100443; IL0065100856) is entering the Australian market with a fast service connecting China with major ports in Australia.

ZIM Logo

The new service, named China Australia Express (CAX), will offer 11-day transit time from South China to Sydney – one of the fastest in the market – along with additional advantages and superb customer service.

The new China-Australia service, planned to commence in mid-October 2020, will have the following rotation:

NingboShanghai – Yantian – SydneyMelbourneBrisbaneNingbo

The service will deploy 6X2500 TEU vessels with extensive capacity and plugs for refrigerated cargo. A fleet of new, advanced reefer units fitted with ZIMonitor system for constant monitoring and damage prevention will be available to customers on the new service.  

Eli Glickman, ZIM's President & CEO, added: "We are very pleased to start operating in the Australian trade in view of the high demand in the market. I am sure this new service will provide a solution to customers' growing needs in this trade. We see great opportunity in the Australian trade and believe our unique Z Factor and innovative yet personal approach will be appreciated and valued by customers in this market."

About ZIM: Since 1945, ZIM has been providing creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years, ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpg

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt deutlich zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Markt geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. In Asien war die Stimmung am Mittwoch überwiegend optimistisch.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen