|
13.03.2024 12:28:18
ZIM Slips To Q4 Loss On Weak Freight Rates; Issues FY24 Adj. Earnings View; Stock Down In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net loss was $147 million, compared to a net profit of $417 million a year ago.
Loss per share was $1.23, compared to earnings per share of $3.44 in 2022.
Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss of $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 80 percent year-over-year to $190 million.
The container liner shipping company's total revenues were $1.21 billion, a decrease of 45 percent from prior year's $2.19 billion, mainly driven by the decrease in freight rates. The Street was looking for revenues of $1.28 billion for the quarter.
ZIM carried 786 thousand TEUs in the quarter, down 4.6 percent from last year. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,102, a decline of 48 percent from the prior year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company expects to generate adjusted EBIT between a loss of $300 million and earnings of $300 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $850 million and $1.45 billion.
In fiscal 2023, adjusted EBIT loss was $422 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.049 bllion.
Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, "During a time when the market remains volatile, our strong cash position will enable us to continue to maintain a long-term view.... . Looking ahead, we intend to continue to take decisive steps to further benefit from our strategic transformation and expect ZIM to emerge in a stronger position than ever in 2025 and beyond."
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, ZIM shares were losing around 6.52 percent to trade at $10.90.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.03.24
|Ausblick: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.23
|Ausblick: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX tiefer -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.