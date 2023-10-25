25.10.2023 14:00:00

ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

ZIM Logo

 

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-800-715-9871 (toll free) or +1-646-307-1963; Israel +972-3-376-1144, UK/international +44-(0)20-3481-4247, and reference conference ID 7449320. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
shats.avner@zin.com 

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
holzman.elana@zim.com 

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/ZIM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-to-release-third-quarter-2023-results-on-wednesday-november-15-2023-301965969.html

SOURCE Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Nachrichten