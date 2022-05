Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, diplomats from the US, EU, UK, and Canada were led on a tour of heavily fortified vaults secured by armed guards. What was inside? Contraband.On Monday, the Zimbabwean government launched a conference aimed at swaying the international community into letting it sell $600 million worth of ivory confiscated from poachers and criminal organizations. To some, saying yes would be tantamount to greenlighting more crimes.Continue reading