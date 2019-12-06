Zimlon Publishes Research on the List of Data That Tesla Collects from their Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zimlon, a data-driven enterprise has published an article that contains the most comprehensive list of data collected by Tesla Cars. The list was created after analyzing Tesla's privacy policy.

Zimlon has presented the data in a simple and understandable infographic format. Modern cars have become mini-computers in themselves, in the process also becoming a cybersecurity threat. Zimlon understands the significance of privacy in the modern world and believes all individuals should be aware of the personal data they are sharing with companies when using a product regardless of technical expertise. The data collected by Tesla can also be used in their Insurance program to decide the car insurance costs for different customers based on their usage of the car.

The report mainly classifies the data collected by Tesla into three sections

Information about the customer and their devices

Information about or from the customer's vehicle

Information about or from the customer's energy products

The article also looks at the various means by which Tesla collects information about its customers, including

Data collected through mobile devices

Data Collected from Tesla vehicles

Personal Information in the vehicle that Tesla can access

Data Collected during vehicle services

Data Collected through credit applications and other forms

Data collected from Tesla's user accounts

Data collected Offline

Data collected from browser or device

Data collected through cookies

Data collected through Pixel Tags

