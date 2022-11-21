Zimmer Biomet Announces 510(k) Clearance For Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia for cementless knee replacement. Persona OsseoTi is the latest addition to the Persona Knee System, and features a new porous version of the Persona anatomic tibia with Zimmer Biomet's OsseoTi Porous Metal Technology.

The company noted that the key features of Persona OsseoTi include an anatomic tibia for less micromotion and optimal bone coveragei and 3D printed, porous OsseoTi technology for biological fixation. The Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia is complemented with a new cemented implant option to enable seamless versatility for the surgeon during the procedure.

