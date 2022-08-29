|
29.08.2022 13:00:00
Zimmer Biomet to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and J.P. Morgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference
WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Executive Management Team will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and at the J.P. Morgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 14:00 British Summer Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcasts will be archived for replay following the conference.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.
With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.
For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.
ZBH-Con
Media
Investors
Meredith Weissman
Keri Mattox
703-346-3127
215-275-2431
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-and-jp-morgan-13th-annual-us-all-stars-conference-301613502.html
SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zimmer Biometmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Zimmer Biomet vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zimmer Biomet legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.05.22
|Zimmer Biomet downgraded to hold from buy at Needham (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Zimmer Biometmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zimmer Biomet
|106,66
|-4,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den ersten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Abschläge. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag mit negativer Tendenz. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.