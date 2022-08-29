Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 13:00:00

Zimmer Biomet to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and J.P. Morgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Executive Management Team will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and at the J.P. Morgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 14:00 British Summer Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcasts will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.  

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Con

Media 


Investors

Meredith Weissman


Keri Mattox

703-346-3127


215-275-2431

meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com


keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com




Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-and-jp-morgan-13th-annual-us-all-stars-conference-301613502.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zimmer Biometmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zimmer Biometmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zimmer Biomet 106,66 -4,82% Zimmer Biomet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den ersten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Abschläge. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag mit negativer Tendenz. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen