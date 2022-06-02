Zinnov, a global consulting firm, expands its presence in the US with office opening in New York City

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a global management consulting firm, announced the opening of its newest office in New York, at #1 Rockefeller Center, in May, 2022. Zinnov's expansion is aimed at being closer to its Private Equity customers, who are increasingly looking at Enterprise and Software Companies as investment targets. With offices in Santa Clara, Houston, and now New York, the firm intends to anchor its US presence from coast to coast to effectively serve its customers across the consulting value chain.

Over the last few years, Zinnov has become a trusted advisor for leading Private Equity firms in the US, focusing specifically on the Enterprise Software and Tech Services space. With deep domain expertise in Software, emerging technologies, and Digital Engineering services sector, Zinnov's consulting teams have been working on unlocking value for their PE clients – including but not limited to – market mapping and deal sourcing, commercial due diligence, value creation, and growth strategies of portfolio companies. They are increasingly becoming exclusive commercial DD partners on various large deals – including BC Partners' recent investment in Valtech, valued at USD 1.4 Bn, a company focused on Digital Engineering services and business transformation.

Given these factors and a heightened focus on digitalization, innovation, and global talent, Zinnov is doubling down its presence in close proximity to its customers to help serve their needs better. New York being the financial capital of the country, and the presence of many PE firms headquartered on the East Coast, it was a logical choice for Zinnov to open its latest office in.

Speaking about the new office location, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, said, "Over the years, we have worked extensively with several customers in North America, helping them invest in the right assets, globalize their operations, expand their Digital Engineering strategy, and access the right global talent – for enterprises, Private Equity firms, technology companies, and engineering services firms across verticals. With organizations moving at exponential speeds to navigate the post-pandemic business reality, and leaders grappling with the macrotrends shaping today's technology narrative, it was a logical choice for us to be closer to our existing customers, and also open up opportunities to work with newer customers to drive business impact – both across their top-line and bottom-line outcomes."

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a specialist management consulting and strategy advisory firm, with a presence across 7 global offices. Zinnov has successfully consulted with 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises and large and mid-market Private Equity funds to develop actionable insights that help them create value – across dimensions of both growth and optimization.

Zinnov has been accredited into the coveted IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 List 2022 for the 15th year in a row. https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/5309

Zinnov has also been ranked #23 in Vault's Rankings for Best Consulting Firms for Innovation 2022. https://firsthand.co/best-companies-to-work-for/consulting/best-to-work-for/innovation

