26.07.2022 22:20:41

Zions Bancorp Bottom Line Declines In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $195 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $195 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34

