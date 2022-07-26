|
26.07.2022 22:20:41
Zions Bancorp Bottom Line Declines In Q2, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $195 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $195 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zions Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.07.22
|Ausblick: Zions Bancorporation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zions Bancorporation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.04.22
|Ausblick: Zions Bancorporation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zions Bancorporation legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)