25.04.2022 22:32:16
Zions Bancorp Profit Falls In Q1, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $195 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $195 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15
