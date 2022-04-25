Zions Bancorp Profit Falls In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $195 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $195 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15