24.10.2022 22:19:44

Zions Bancorp Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $211 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $211 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58

