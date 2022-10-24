|
24.10.2022 22:19:44
Zions Bancorp Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $211 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $211 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zions Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.07.22
|Ausblick: Zions Bancorporation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zions Bancorporation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.04.22
|Ausblick: Zions Bancorporation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Zions Bancorporation legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)