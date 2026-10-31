Zions Bancorporation Board Authorizes $72 Mln Share Repurchase For Fourth Quarter

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $72 million of the company's common stock during the fourth quarter of 2026, continuing its previously approved capital return strategy.

The latest authorization forms part of the bank's broader 2026 share repurchase target of $300 million, reflecting management's ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility.

The company noted that the timing, volume, and execution of any share repurchases will depend on several factors, including prevailing market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other business or economic uncertainties. The board retains the discretion to modify, suspend, or update the program as circumstances warrant.