Zions Bancorporation Aktie
WKN: 856942 / ISIN: US9897011071
|
31.10.2026 02:44:30
Zions Bancorporation Board Authorizes $72 Mln Share Repurchase For Fourth Quarter
(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $72 million of the company's common stock during the fourth quarter of 2026, continuing its previously approved capital return strategy.
The latest authorization forms part of the bank's broader 2026 share repurchase target of $300 million, reflecting management's ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility.
The company noted that the timing, volume, and execution of any share repurchases will depend on several factors, including prevailing market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other business or economic uncertainties. The board retains the discretion to modify, suspend, or update the program as circumstances warrant.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zions Bancorporation
Analysen zu Zions Bancorporation
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zions Bancorporation
|58,50
|-0,85%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.