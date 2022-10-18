ZIPS Car Wash Acquires Jet Brite Car Wash, Expanding into Chicagoland

ZIPS Completes 25th Acquisition Transaction in 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash announces the acquisition of Jet Brite Car Wash, an 11-store mega car wash chain based in Chicago. This acquisition includes three additional sites currently under development and brings ZIPS into the Chicagoland area further expanding its Midwest presence. This is ZIPS 25th closing transaction for this year, which is a record year of expansion with 61 stores acquired in 2022. ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates nearly 275 locations across the country under the ZIPS, Rocket Express and now Jet Brite car wash brands.

"We see this acquisition as an opportunity for both of these great brands to learn best practices from each other," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "Jet Brite is known for its exceptional operations and extreme focus on a great car wash experience for every customer. We're confident that we can continue their legacy to faithfully serve Chicagoland residents, and plan to bring their expertise to our growing chain of express car wash operations," he added.

Jet Brite Car Wash was established in 2000 with one location in Addison, IL. They have expanded over the last 22 years into 11 locations, now serving customers in Chicago, and several of its western suburbs. Jet Brite Car Wash is conveniently located and now offers a JetPass™ for unlimited washes. Jet Brite Car Wash is distinguished by its unique tunnel design featuring impressive brushed stainless-steel arches and reliable, easy-to-maintain long-lasting equipment. Jet Brite is a long-time industry leader and is credited for leading the way in innovation, technology, and customer service with a focused approach to excellence in their business model.

The acquisition gives ZIPS access to the exclusive Shadow Car Wash Equipment Line (Formerly Jet Brite Systems). Shadow Equipment is a premium stainless steel equipment manufacturer. ZIPS has partnered with Shadow Equipment to build several additional Jet Brite locations in 2023 and beyond. The Shadow Brand has been manufacturing car wash equipment since 2010 and has produced premium equipment for the entire tunnel since 2017.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to join forces with ZIPS, while keeping our core values and the recognition of our brand available to our loyal customers," said former President, Dave Dalesandro, Jet Brite Car Wash. "Both of these excellent brands began as a single operation and we both know what it takes to build a successful business model. We'll partner to learn from each other and implement best practices across both brands to better serve all customers," he added.

ZIPS will continue to offer the same excellent service Jet Brite customers have come to expect, while also implementing the benefits a brand of its size can bring to the customer experience. Customers will soon be able to access the ZIPSme Portal, which unlocks Partner Perks, online management of unlimited accounts, and exclusive giveaways. For more information, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 250 locations across 24 states. In addition, Rocket Express Car Wash, part of the ZIPS brand, operates five Mega Wash locations in Idaho and Utah. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

