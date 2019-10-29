Zipwhip Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Accelerator

Zipwhip, a leading provider of Texting for Business™, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Zipwhip has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Zipwhip’s Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Zipwhip is a vertically integrated texting-for-business provider offering both modern APIs and a SaaS software platform. The company’s direct telecom carrier connections enable claims adjusters and insurance agents to engage in secure text messaging from any device using their existing landline, VoIP, or toll-free phone number. Zipwhip’s Ready for Guidewire accelerator enables insurers using Guidewire ClaimCenter™ to integrate Zipwhip’s texting-for-business platform into their claims-handling process.

"Texting has become our most efficient method of communication today, especially when you consider that 94% of insurance representatives have to play phone tag in order to reach their customers1,” said John Lauer, chief executive officer of Zipwhip. "Texting through Zipwhip’s Guidewire integration allows claims adjusters to reach their insurance customers faster, using the medium they prefer.”

With Zipwhip’s Ready for Guidewire integration, adjusters can manage and auto-sync an unlimited number of contacts and archive text conversations in Zipwhip’s secure platform, while ensuring the correct claim number is associated with the relevant conversation. Adjusters can also improve the customer experience by sending automated texts throughout the claims workflow, enabling auto-replies and scheduling messages for the future.

"We welcome Zipwhip as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner and are pleased to offer our joint clients access to a business texting platform in the Guidewire ecosystem,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, strategy, Guidewire Software. "This integration gives insurers access to an intuitive cloud-based communication solution that will enable them to expedite claims processes and exchange information easily with their customers.”

Zipwhip also recently published The Ultimate Guide to Texting for Insurance, a resource for insurance industry professionals planning to implement texting into their business.

About Zipwhip

Zipwhip empowers companies to communicate with their customers in the most effective and preferred way possible – text messaging. As the pioneer of Texting for Business, Zipwhip first enabled text messaging to and from existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers in 2014. Zipwhip’s direct network connectivity, intuitive cloud-based software and an enterprise-grade API mean businesses can use any computer or mobile device to securely and reliably reach their customers, every time. Your customers are only a text away: https://www.zipwhip.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

