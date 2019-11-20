Zix Sets December 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during December 2019:

UBS Global TMT Conference

Presenting on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. ET

New York Hilton Midtown, New York

Executive: Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner and Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

Webcast: Link

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

One-on-one meetings only on Monday, December 9, 2019

The Westin New York Grand Central, New York

Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

