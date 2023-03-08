ZIXI SHOWCASING EFFICIENCIES, SUSTAINABILITY, AND RESILIENCY AT SCALE OVER INDUSTRY'S LARGEST ECOSYSTEM AT NAB 2023

Unmatched scale and innovative new products and features in market-leading Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP)

WALTHAM, Mass., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader in enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and provider of the award-winning SDVP is excited to announce the exhibition of next-generation live streaming features and functionality at NAB 2023 (booth 3301) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center beginning Sunday, April 16th through Wednesday, April 19th. Zixi will be demonstrating a broad range of exciting new product updates and unparalleled live video delivery performance running over the Zixi Enabled Network, the industry's largest ecosystem, at this year's conference. The Zixi Enabled Network consists of over 1000 media companies and 400 technology partners globally exchanging live video, creating powerful acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue.

In addition to individually scheduled private meetings, the Zixi team will also be presenting opportunities for participants to learn from Zixi's leadership team, integrated partners and top media companies. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn from relevant customer case studies highlighting at-scale video delivery for a wide range of applications such as live sports and news contribution, distribution to various platforms such as OTT, D2C and traditional partners, MVPDs and vMVPDs. At-scale contribution and primary distribution of content for major sports leagues that have adopted Zixi will be illustrated along with a demonstration of the dynamic Live Events Scheduler in ZEN Master.

Zixi will feature ultra-low latency, dramatic throughput, and compute and efficiency improvements that realize extraordinary cost reduction. As part of the exhibition, Zixi will highlight new and existing capabilities of the SDVP, including the scale and efficiency of Zixi Broadcaster v17 with improved processing capacity requiring 80% less computing than other industry options leading to cost reduction with up to 50% savings in egress cost for the same stream on other platforms, support deployments on ARM-based instances with significant savings on compute costs, reduced carbon footprint, and dramatically improved resource utilization and updated architecture yield up to 200% throughput increase to 1Gbps per core.

The broad partnership with AWS will be on display, including integration of the SDVP in the AWS wavelength zone allowing customers to harness the power of 5G and enable widescale adoption of low latency 5G MEC architecture. The orchestration and monitoring of AWS Elemental MediaConnect and MediaLive channels utilizing the ZEN Master control plane will be demonstrated live in both the Zixi and AWS booths at the show. ZEN Master also supports the management of JPEG XS, CDI flows, and Elemental Link devices and is available in the AWS Marketplace for both public and private offer contracts.

Partners in the Zixi Partner Village will include:

Ant Media ( Ant Media ), whose Ant Media Server (AMS) has integrated Zixi to help gaming and broadcasters by providing adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming by using WebRTC for sub .5 seconds latency.

Evertz Microsystems ( Evertz) - Zixi and Evertz users can leverage the natively integrated XPS Live Video Encoder Series, a real-time high-quality and low latency video encoder and decoder module for live streaming, cloud-based, REMI / remote production, OTT, and on-demand applications including the MMA10G-TRXS-5G and MMA10G-TRXS-HC standalone HEVC/H.264 encoder and decoders with ZEN Master support for orchestration and management.

Neutral Wireless ( Neutral Wireless ) will demonstrate Zixi running over the innovative "Network-in-a-Box", a private network that allows for high-resolution wireless cameras to be connected and deliver live ultra-low-latency video feeds for production.

Streann ( Streann Media ) exhibiting the Zixi-enabled OTT platform that empowers content providers with innovative creation distribution, engagement and monetization tools for the ultimate end-user experience.

On Saturday, April 15th, Zixi will sponsor and participate in the 2023 Devoncroft Executive Summit with a number of customers and partners discussing their experiences with the SDVP. You can register here: Devoncroft Executive Summit.

"We are very excited to demonstrate the incredible improvements in throughput and computing that make Zixi the most sustainable and cost-effective platform available," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "That, along with the flexibility of the SDVP, gives the thousands of media customers and partners of the Zixi Enabled Network fantastic opportunities to develop new business models and revenue streams."

For more details and to book a meeting please visit Zixi at NAB 2023 https://zixi.com/zixi-at-nab-2023/

About Zixi

Zixi provides the cloud-based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. Zixi simplifies building and managing congestion-aware live video routes on any network, with support for 17-protocols across any operating environment, with products that are purpose-built to provide market-leading performance, universal interoperability and an operational control plane that simplifies management and orchestration at scale. With 15+ years of innovation and expertise, the Zixi Enabled Network has grown to over 1000+ media customers and 400+ OEM and service providers that deliver 20,000+ channels daily, with 110,000 deployed instances in over 120 countries, gathering over 9 billion data points a day while delivering over 100,000 live sporting events a year. This powerful ecosystem of the largest media organizations in the world exchanging live video allows for the creation and acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce costs and generate revenue.

www.zixi.com

