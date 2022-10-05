ZK INTERNATIONAL'S PORTFOLIO COMPANY MAXIMBET CONTINUES ITS MULTI-STATE EXPANSION BY LAUNCHING IN INDIANA

MaximBet's entry into the Hoosier State debuts new best-in-class technology, microbetting, innovative promos and more

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, MaximBet , the lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim, announced that it continues its rapid North American expansion with the launch of its sportsbook in Indiana, the second live U.S. state for the emerging sports betting brand.

The launch in Indiana is a first for MaximBet, where it will feature its new, expansive sports betting service and user experience technology that was developed in partnership with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming. The rollout in Indiana is significant, as it sets the path for the rapid expansion in several additional markets including Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, among others, as well the Canadian province of Ontario.

"We're unwavering in our commitment to bring sports fans the greatest sports betting experience in the world, and that starts with premium content and a world-class betting environment," said Daniel Graetzer, Founder and CEO, of MaximBet. "We will move quickly to bring our unique value proposition to players throughout the country. To begin now just as the NFL season is revving up and with the NHL, NBA and college basketball action right around the corner, we couldn't be more excited about our future."

Through this partnership, MaximBet will leverage Kambi's best-in-class betting solutions as well as its expertise in compliance, risk management and sports integrity. The enhanced sportsbook will feature an array of market-leading offerings like microbetting, tens of thousands of markets, Bet Builder, plus Kambi's popular parlay product, Teaser+.

"We are excited to see MaximBet go live in the state of Indiana, which is a testament to our shareholders that MaximBet is executing on their multi-state approach in penetrating the lucrative sports betting and casino gaming industry of the US," said Mr. Jiancong Hunag, Chairman of the Company. This is evident, as according to sportshandle.com, the "Indiana sportsbooks have accepted $2.5 billion in wagers through the first seven months of 2022 and more than $8.5 billion overall."[1]

MaximBet is made up of a leading sports betting and casino website, MaximBet.com, and tailor-made native iOS and Android apps that allow users to bet on sports and casino. The brand leverages Maxim's large, integrated network of print, digital and social platforms and events to engage the loyal Maxim community alongside its community of sports bettors.

With White Hat Gaming, MaximBet unlocks an unmatched, full-service online gaming platform and PAM solution, including proprietary technology such as in-house cashier and first-to-market travelling wallet.

To support the launch, MaximBet is offering a first-time deposit match up to $250, as well as preparing "Super Freaky Odds Boosts" daily for players. Opportunities to earn tickets to Maxim parties, brand merchandise and other exclusive events will be announced soon.

Carousel Group, the parent company for MaximBet, entered into a multi-state, 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment that enables the MaximBet brand to rapidly secure market access to states across the country. MaximBet also operatesMaximBet Play, its first free-to-play game available nationwide and in Canada.

Nicki Minaj, the most successful female rapper of all time, serial entrepreneur and media mogul, was announced this summer as the company's newest investor, board member and global ambassador. The multi-year agreement includes Minaj appearing in MaximBet ads, website, sportsbook and casino promotions. Along with the multi-year partnership with Minaj, MaximBet also partnered this year with professional baseball player, Charlie Blackmon, becoming the first sportsbook to partner with an active MLB player.

For the latest news on MaximBet, please follow the company on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA or visit www.maximbet.com

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly-owned xSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture. The xSigma Labs team is made up of world-class developers and engineers formerly of Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, ZKIN announced the formation of its new wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Entertainment Limited. It was established as part of ZK's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. xSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. Sigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house-developed software platform. Kambi's 30-plus customers include ATG, Churchill Downs, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 950 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0) 8 121 576 90

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming is a state-of-the-art B2B SaaS igaming platform, providing a secure, scalable and flexible solution. Our proprietary product includes player account management (PAM) and a digital wallet via a fully centralised back office, fraud detection and prevention tools, CRM integration, a content management system, plus much more. We offer both a direct hosting platform for existing operators as well as a full white-label solution. Our modular service provision offers flexibility to operators to bring ancillary services in-house as they grow, with Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) options available. As an aggregator of third-party providers, White Hat Gaming provides market-leading content, including Kambi Sportsbook and over 120 leading games providers.

