25.10.2022 11:45:00

ZOCCAM IP PORTFOLIO EXPANDS

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM Technologies, Inc., the leading platform for payment solutions in real estate, announces that it will be awarded an additional patent expanding their patent portfolio to seven, all of which cover payments and payment data.

ZOCCAM logo (PRNewsFoto/ZOCCAM)

ZOCCAM connects directly to the financial institution to provide a simple, more secure method for delivery of payments to real estate settlement service providers resulting in a better overall customer experience. Founded in 2015, ZOCCAM is the leading provider of mobile payments in the real estate space and will facilitate over 3.5 billion dollars of earnest money deposits in 2022 alone.

"When ZOCCAM launched our goal was to facilitate earnest money deposits that met the goods funds requirements for each state.  We have achieved that goal and are now in a unique position to leverage our connectivity and relationships with financial institutions to facilitate other types of payments, no matter the payment rails," says founder and CEO Ashley Cook.

ZOCCAM's technology was the first to facilitate mobile earnest money payments to title companies and has remained the leader in the space. Today, ZOCCAM is utilized in every state by the largest national title insurance companies, brokers and independent title agents.

For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com, and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMre and twitter.com/ZOCCAMre.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoccam-ip-portfolio-expands-301657857.html

SOURCE ZOCCAM

