Zocdoc Launches its First-Ever Public API Platform: Zocdoc for Developers

New public API expands Zocdoc's unique interoperability capabilities beyond its Marketplace, positioning Zocdoc as the default infrastructure for digitizing the nation's patient flow

Developers can now build on top of Zocdoc's patented Sync technology to introduce new services that will transform the way providers make and receive referrals, close patient care gaps, and more

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, today announced the launch of Zocdoc for Developers, Zocdoc's first-ever public API platform. For the past 15 years, Zocdoc has developed distinctive technology that serves as a connective tissue between healthcare's most fragmented and complex systems. Now, with open access to license the same standardized, scalable technology Zocdoc created to power its comprehensive Marketplace, used by millions of people each month, developers can create custom solutions to digitize the nation's patient flow and streamline operations.

The first set of features made possible by Zocdoc for Developers will leverage Zocdoc Syncs , and allows providers to seamlessly integrate their back-end scheduling software with Zocdoc's technology to surface their real-time appointment availability and facilitate instant, online booking. The patented, flexible technology serves as a central point of connection between hundreds of disparate EHR and PMS systems used by providers of all specialties, sizes, and networks. After successfully powering tens of millions of transactions, this proven technology is poised to unlock and accelerate innovation from third-party developers, making healthcare work better.

"In an unnecessarily fragmented healthcare industry, Zocdoc has always served as a unifier," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "I am proud to launch our first-ever API platform, which makes Zocdoc's unique technology available to partners to develop the bespoke solutions they need to solve some of healthcare's toughest problems. As both a technologist and physician, I am looking forward to seeing the transformative solutions that the best and brightest minds in healthcare will build on top of Zocdoc's core technology."

Care Navigation: Bringing Efficiency and Trackability to Referrals

The first use case, Care Navigation, will bring efficiency and trackability to the hundreds of millions of annual provider-to-provider referrals in the United States. Healthcare spending is growing rapidly, passing $4T per year, with 8% being spent on administration. This solution, which will bring efficiency to provider-to-provider referrals, will help to drastically reduce administrative costs, and ensure that referrals are successfully scheduled with the right provider.

While more than a third of U.S. patients are referred to a specialist each year, between 25-50% of referring providers do not know whether their referrals result in their patients actually attending an appointment. In addition to this lack of visibility and the resulting care gaps, the patient referral process is inefficient and costly. Care coordinators, who primarily facilitate referral scheduling today, spend hours scheduling each referral, generally by phone.

Care Navigation will enable care coordinators to view providers' real-time appointment availability, regardless of their specialty, insurance plan, or EHR, and then digitally book appointments on behalf of patients. This will improve the patient experience, while streamlining care organizations' cumbersome and costly referral processes.

By using Zocdoc's technology to improve Care Navigation:

Developers can build a referral tool for a partner – for example, a large provider group, health technology company, payor, or health system

That partner's care coordinators can use that tool, powered by Zocdoc's API, to view provider availability

Care coordinators can then, for the first time, instantly book an appointment online with a specialist provider who has signed up to receive referrals

Altogether, Zocdoc is uniquely positioned to leverage its interoperability capabilities to unlock a more connected, seamless healthcare experience for patients and providers. The company will continue to drive efficiencies, grow and deepen its provider network, expand its API capabilities, further streamline the search and booking experience, and extend its offerings to improve more aspects of patients' and providers' healthcare experience.

If you are a developer or partner interested in building a better healthcare experience using Zocdoc for Developers, you can learn more at developer.zocdoc.com .

If you are an EHR who is interested in partnering with Zocdoc, you can learn more at zocdoc.com/about/integrate/ .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

