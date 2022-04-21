Zocdoc Reports: A Year in Allergies

Zocdoc booking trends point to more Americans seeking help to manage their allergies, and a continued return to in-person care

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, today announced " A Year in Allergies ", a comprehensive data analysis of allergy related appointment booking trends from January 2021 to January 2022.

To explore how Americans are engaging with healthcare professionals to help manage their allergies, and how that has evolved in the past year, Zocdoc analyzed its aggregated allergy-related appointment booking data from March 2021 to March 2022.

The data shows how people are seeking help for allergies during a time when demand for allergy specialists is particularly high. With pollen emission levels higher than ever , and continuing to grow, Americans with seasonal allergies are sneezing and sniffling with increased frequency . Additionally, the common symptoms shared by seasonal allergies and COVID-19 have more Americans than ever wondering why they are sneezing and sniffling.

Who nose best? The professionals.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology , more than 50 million Americans experience allergies each year, a number that is expected to increase as a result of climate change . These allergies have an annual cost of more than $18B and are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. An increasing number of people are seeking relevant care. Between March 2021 and March 2022:

Allergy testing bookings increased by 17%

Bookings with Allergists increased by 16%

Bookings with ENTs increased by 11%

Bookings with Immunologists increased by 11%

In-person care is nothing to sneeze at.

At the outset of the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders and other restrictions were first put in place, doctors quickly pivoted to video calls and virtual diagnoses. This helped patients safely get the care they needed at an unprecedented time. But as Americans have adjusted to a new normal, the vast majority of healthcare appointments are taking place in-person. Virtual visits with allergy experts are utilized primarily for patient history and triage, and most appointments ultimately take place in a provider's office. Zocdoc booking trends show how virtual care for allergies has evolved:

In March 2020 , just 1% of Allergist appointments booked via Zocdoc were virtual

, just 1% of Allergist appointments booked via Zocdoc were virtual In May 2020 , the first full month Zocdoc Video Service – a free, HIPAA-compliant telehealth video service – was available, 36% of Allergist appointments booked via Zocdoc were virtual

, the first full month Zocdoc Video Service – a free, HIPAA-compliant telehealth video service – was available, 36% of Allergist appointments booked via Zocdoc were virtual By March 2021 , the percentage of virtual visits with Allergists booked via Zocdoc had decreased significantly: 12% of appointments with Allergists were virtual

, the percentage of virtual visits with Allergists booked via Zocdoc had decreased significantly: 12% of appointments with Allergists were virtual In March 2022 , just 4% of appointments with Allergists booked via Zocdoc were virtual

Runny noses aren't the only reason to run to the doctor.

While seasonal allergy spikes hit the headlines during peak seasons each year, food allergies are an ongoing concern for millions of Americans: this type of allergy impacts ~15 million people in the United States, including 1 in 13 children. These allergies, along with other allergic conditions such as skin allergies , allergic asthma , and eye allergies , may require medical care. Between March 2021 and March 2022:

Food allergy and intolerance bookings increased by 21%

Eye allergy bookings increased by 21%

Skin allergy bookings increased by 11%

