28.07.2022 14:00:00
Zocdoc Reports: Travel Travails
Zocdoc booking trends reveal how Americans are preparing for travel, and how they manage the ailments they're most likely to encounter on their journeys
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, announced "Zocdoc Reports: Travel Travails", a comprehensive data analysis of common travel ailment related appointment bookings from January-June 2021 to January-June 2022.
At the height of summer travel season, Zocdoc took a look at how Americans are preparing for healthy, happy travels, as well as which common travel-related illnesses and injuries are on the rise.
The data shows that people are preparing for trips, now that "Revenge travel" is reality, with travel this season up 16% since last summer. With more people vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 than ever, and health concerns declining as a reason to put off traveling, Americans are making up for lost time, packing airports and setting sail to embark on trips that have been on hold for years.Pre-trip preparations
While many people put off their routine health visits throughout the pandemic, upcoming travel is a catalyst for many to check in with a healthcare professional before setting off on a journey. From January-June 2021 to January-June 2022:
- Travel vaccination appointments increased by 327%
- Travel medication consultation appointments increased by 147%
- Pre-travel consultation and checkup appointments increased by 60%
During this same timeframe, 73% of these pre-travel appointments were conducted in-person, as people become increasingly comfortable with, and even prefer, in-office care.Travel travails
Even with the best health and safety preparations, traveling comes with a unique set of risks, as people let their guard down and interact with unfamiliar environments and hazards. Between January-June 2021 and January-June 2022:
- Sunburn and sun damaged skin appointments increased by 11%
- Concussion appointments increased by 33%
- Sprain-related appointments increased by 36%
- Plantar fasciitis appointments increased by 40%
- Foot and ankle fracture appointments increased by 22%
- Arm and hand fracture appointments increased by 52%
- Stomach pain appointments increased by 20%
- Diarrhea appointments increased by 46%
For more information, contact press@zocdoc.com. If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care — in-person or virtually — you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join.About Zocdoc
Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.
