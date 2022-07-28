Zocdoc booking trends reveal how Americans are preparing for travel, and how they manage the ailments they're most likely to encounter on their journeys

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, announced " Zocdoc Reports: Travel Travails ", a comprehensive data analysis of common travel ailment related appointment bookings from January-June 2021 to January-June 2022.

At the height of summer travel season, Zocdoc took a look at how Americans are preparing for healthy, happy travels, as well as which common travel-related illnesses and injuries are on the rise.

The data shows that people are preparing for trips, now that "Revenge travel" is reality, with travel this season up 16% since last summer . With more people vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 than ever, and health concerns declining as a reason to put off traveling, Americans are making up for lost time, packing airports and setting sail to embark on trips that have been on hold for years.

Pre-trip preparations

While many people put off their routine health visits throughout the pandemic, upcoming travel is a catalyst for many to check in with a healthcare professional before setting off on a journey. From January-June 2021 to January-June 2022:

Travel vaccination appointments increased by 327%

Travel medication consultation appointments increased by 147%

Pre-travel consultation and checkup appointments increased by 60%

During this same timeframe, 73% of these pre-travel appointments were conducted in-person, as people become increasingly comfortable with, and even prefer, in-office care.

Travel travails

Even with the best health and safety preparations, traveling comes with a unique set of risks , as people let their guard down and interact with unfamiliar environments and hazards. Between January-June 2021 and January-June 2022:

Sunburn and sun damaged skin appointments increased by 11%

Concussion appointments increased by 33%

Sprain-related appointments increased by 36%

Plantar fasciitis appointments increased by 40%

Foot and ankle fracture appointments increased by 22%

Arm and hand fracture appointments increased by 52%

Stomach pain appointments increased by 20%

Diarrhea appointments increased by 46%

