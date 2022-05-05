05.05.2022 13:35:38

Zoetis Guides Trims FY22 Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, animal health company Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) trimmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.65 to $4.77 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.99 to $5.09 per share on revenues between $8.225 billion and $8.375 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $4.75 to $4.87 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.09 to $5.19 per share on revenues between $8.325 billion and $8.475 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.16 per share on revenues of $8.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Zoetis of $595 million or $1.26 per share, up from $559 million or $1.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.32 per share, compared to $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to $1.99 billion from $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zoetis Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zoetis Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zoetis Inc (A) 161,54 -0,73% Zoetis Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX fester - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag etwas fester, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich nachgibt. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen