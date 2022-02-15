15.02.2022 13:28:20

Zoetis Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $414 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $474 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.97 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $414 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.

