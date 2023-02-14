|
14.02.2023 13:07:48
Zoetis Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $461 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $539 million or $1.15 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.04 billion from $1.97 billion last year.
Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $461 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.
