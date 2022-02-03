|
03.02.2022 18:57:00
Zogby Poll® Hochul in the driver's seat; Libertarians receive six percent; New Yorkers are over Cuomo
NEW HARDFORD, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hochul in command
Gov. Kathy Hochul has high job approval and favorability ratings among N.Y. likely voters. Her job approval is 55% approved/33% disapproved. The Governor's favorability was also strong at 50% favorable/30% unfavorable. She also performed well among men, women, all age groups, and all parts of the state, including NYC.
In a hypothetical gubernatorial race, Gov. Hochul easily defeats Republican frontrunner, Lee Zeldin, 44% to 27%, while Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe registers six percent as a third party option; In a hypothetical Dem. Primary, Hochul (41%) defeats former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (20%) two to one, and N.Y.C. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams three to one (13%). Rep. Tom Suozzi received 7%, followed by "someone one else" (5%) and not sure (14%).
New Yorkers are happy with Cuomo's past performance, but a majority do not want to see him run for public office again and consider him a disgrace.
