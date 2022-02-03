03.02.2022 18:57:00

Zogby Poll® Hochul in the driver's seat; Libertarians receive six percent; New Yorkers are over Cuomo

Gov. Hochul in the driver's seat and Cuomo 2.0 not happening.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has high job approval and favorability ratings among N.Y. likely voters. Her job approval is 55% approved/33% disapproved. The Governor's favorability was also strong at 50% favorable/30% unfavorable. She also performed well among men, women, all age groups, and all parts of the state, including NYC.

In a hypothetical gubernatorial race, Gov. Hochul easily defeats Republican frontrunner, Lee Zeldin, 44% to 27%, while Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe registers six percent as a third party option; In a hypothetical Dem. Primary, Hochul (41%) defeats former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (20%) two to one, and N.Y.C. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams three to one (13%). Rep. Tom Suozzi received 7%, followed by "someone one else" (5%) and not sure (14%).

New Yorkers are happy with Cuomo's past performance, but a majority do not want to see him run for public office again and consider him a disgrace.

New Yorkers do not want the former governor to run for public office again, and think he is a disgrace!

