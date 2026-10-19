Zonare Medical Systems Aktie

Zonare Medical Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q7AZ / ISIN: US98977N1028

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19.10.2026 14:43:55

Zone Frontier Announces 1-for-60 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Rise 26.11% Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Zone Frontier Inc. (ZONE), an AI infrastructure developer, on Monday announced a 1-for-60 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective October 30.

The company said split-adjusted trading is expected to begin on the NYSE American at market open on October 30, under the existing ticker symbol ZONE.

The company said that the reverse stock split will combine every 60 outstanding shares into one share, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 508.89 million to 8.48 million.

The number of authorized common shares will also be reduced from 6.942 billion to 115.7 million.

The company said the move aims to increase its share price to support continued listing on the NYSE American and attract a broader range of institutional and other investors.

The company has recently transformed into an AI infrastructure developer and advanced plans for its Minnesota campus for Cerebras Systems and its Potter County, Texas campus.

In the pre-market trading, Zone Frontier is 26.11% higher at $0.1198 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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