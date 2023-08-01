|
01.08.2023 12:14:00
Zong 4G's education program in Pakistan's underserved communities
BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
As a child growing up in a small village in Rehri Goth union council in a coastal belt of District Karachi Malir, Pakistan. I faced numerous obstacles, including poverty and limited access to educational resources. Despite these challenges, I had a burning desire to learn, and I dreamt of a brighter future for myself and my family. With 60% of the population unable to read or write, and rural areas facing even more challenges with a mere 49% literacy rate, Pakistan's education system faced massive challenges. Inadequate infrastructure, lack of trained teachers, and scarce resources trapped millions in a cycle of poverty and limited opportunities.
My journey to education was no different from that of countless other children in my village. I was always curious and eager to learn, but the lack of a computer lab at my school meant that I was missing out on crucial digital literacy skills. I didn't even know what a computer was, let alone how it worked. That was until a ray of hope shone upon my life. Zong 4G, as part of its sustainability endeavor, partnered with the HANDS Foundation to establish a computer lab at my school. This was a game-changer for me and my fellow students.
When the computer lab was inaugurated back in November 2022, my life took a dramatic turn. I immersed myself in learning computer skills with unwavering determination. With the support of Zong 4G's connectivity, I delved into the world of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and internet browsing. My thirst for knowledge was insatiable, and I quickly gained proficiency in these basic but essential digital tools.
The impact of learning how to use a computer on my life was profound. It opened up a whole new world of opportunities for me. I could now access information and resources that were previously beyond my reach. I gained valuable skills that would be instrumental in shaping my future. With each passing day, my confidence soared. I was no longer limited by my circumstances. I had the tools I needed to pursue my dreams, and I was determined to make the most of them. My teachers were amazed by my progress, and I became an inspiration to my peers.
My story, however, did not end here. I was not content with just acquiring skills for myself. I wanted to give back to my community and make a difference in the lives of others. I started using my newfound knowledge to teach my fellow classmates and even my elders about computers and digital literacy. I hoped to become a beacon of hope in my village, inspiring others to embrace the power of education and technology.
My hard work and dedication paid off. In just six months, I had been transformed from a curious and determined student to a confident and skilled young individual. My life had been transformed, and I was now equipped with the tools to pursue my dreams and help others along the way.
I will forever be grateful to Zong 4G for changing my life. Their support has empowered me to break free from the limitations of my circumstances and pursue my dreams. I am determined to make the most of this opportunity and use my skills to make a positive impact in my community and beyond.
My story is a testament to the incredible impact that Zong 4G's sustainability projects across the One Belt, One Road initiative in Pakistan have had. It is a story of resilience, determination, and the transformative power of education. Thanks to Zong 4G's efforts to bridge the digital divide, I and many other underprivileged children now have a brighter future ahead of them.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zong-4gs-education-program-in-pakistans-underserved-communities-301890199.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Am Mittwoch wurden in den USA Abgaben beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen.