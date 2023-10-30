Zoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone

AI Companion will expand support for 32 new languages, new capabilities for Zoom Events, in-meeting questions, and meeting coaching

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that Zoom AI Companion , the company’s generative AI assistant, has reached a milestone less than two months after its launch, with more than 125,000 accounts using AI Companion, generating more than one million meeting summaries. Zoom also announced new capabilities, additional language support, and further enhancements to existing capabilities for AI Companion.



"Providing the best value to our customers across our platform is core to our mission, which is why we made AI Companion available at no additional cost,1 and we continue to introduce new AI capabilities at Zoom speed, so more of our customers can get the most out of Zoom’s AI innovations,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. "Our unique federated approach allows us to dynamically utilize different models, helping to reduce AI overhead costs and provide broad access to generative AI.”

New Zoom AI Companion capabilities

Beginning today, AI Companion users will be able to use the in-meeting questions capability in new languages, as well as receive short meeting summary overviews at the beginning of full meeting summaries.

Users can now use AI Companion’s in-meeting questions capability in seven new languages (preview).





Based on feedback from users, the meeting summaries capability now includes an overview at the top of the summary in emailed summaries, providing users with a shorter version of the meeting summary in addition to the full meeting summary. Meeting summary overviews will be available in summaries delivered via continuous meeting chat in November.



AI Companion capabilities available in November

Zoom will continue to improve AI Companion, with the following new capabilities planned to be available in November:

Both AI Companion meeting summary and in-meeting questions capabilities will support a total of 32 new languages, in preview.





AI Companion will provide users with meeting coach capabilities, beginning with speech analytics in Smart Recordings. Speech analytics will include the meeting host’s talk-listen ratio, talk speed, and speech fillers so that hosts can glean valuable insights into how they engage with meeting participants during Zoom Meetings.





AI Companion will be available in Zoom Events, with chat compose capabilities for lobby chats and assistance with composing emails for registration, marketing, and ticketing communications.





Zoom will introduce an optional control for customers to specify that AI Companion capabilities for their organization only use the Zoom large language model.



What Zoom customers are saying about AI Companion

"AI Companion’s meeting summaries and smart recordings are the first technological innovations in the last decade that bring us tangible time-saving, efficient benefits. People can prioritize specific meetings and collaborations while remaining confident they aren’t missing out on competing activities.” - Chris Blackstone, director, Digital Workplace and End User Computing, Convera

"Zoom’s AI Companion meeting summary tool is helping us become better communicators. Guided by its impressively accurate output, our teams are more consistently adhering to best practices in meetings such as stating the objective upfront and clearly outlining and assigning action items. Plus, we were able to save money by offboarding a vendor and save time by not having to produce meeting notes ourselves.” - Lucas Oliveira, COO, Bizzycar, Inc.

"Meeting summaries has saved our team a ton of time. We feel that everyone is in the loop without necessarily having to attend every meeting, which results in better collaboration.” - Karl Morsgofian, CIO, Gainsight

"Zoom's AI Companion exemplifies our vision for enhanced collaboration and innovation. With automated, detailed meeting summaries, it streamlines information sharing and boosts productivity. This inclusion in our Zoom plan not only improves efficiency but also yields significant cost savings, reflecting our commitment to a smarter, more connected future.” - John Georgatos, CIO, Mike Morse Law Firm

AI Companion is available for eligible paid Zoom user accounts at no additional cost.1 For more information about Zoom AI Companion, visit the Zoom website .

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits and potential of Zoom’s generative AI assistant. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "might,” "plan,” "project,” "will,” "would,” "should,” "could,” "can,” "predict,” "potential,” "target,” "explore,” "continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including those described under the caption "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Zoom Public Relations

Lacretia Taylor

press@zoom.us

1 Note: Included at no additional cost with the paid services assigned to Zoom accounts. AI Companion may not be available for all regions and industry verticals.