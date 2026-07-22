ZOOM Aktie

ZOOM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DM2L / ISIN: JP3411820008

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22.07.2026 18:05:01

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Sells 57,824 Shares for $5.3 Million

Eric S. Yuan, Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), reported a sale of Class A Common Stock on July 13, 2026 and July 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($91.47); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($91.15).Zoom Communications represents a leading global provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions with a market capitalization of $26.7 billion and TTM revenues of $4.9 billion. The company maintains a significant competitive advantage through its user-friendly platform architecture, extensive integration ecosystem, and strong brand recognition established since its 2011 founding. With 7,438 employees and operations across three primary geographic regions, Zoom has demonstrated substantial profitability, generating $2.1 billion in net income on a TTM basis, reflecting the scalability and operational efficiency of its cloud-based business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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ZOOM CORP Registered Shs 639,00 -0,16% ZOOM CORP Registered Shs

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