24.09.2022 11:00:00
Zoom classes: how to cash in on your skills
From yoga and art to web development, use your interests to create income by teaching onlineFrom designing a website to perfecting a sun salutation or baking sourdough bread, taking an online masterclass became mainstream during the coronavirus pandemic and they continue to be big business.Many are “side hustles” by the class teacher, who uses the cash from ticket sales to supplement their normal income. So, with living costs rising, do you have skills or specialist knowledge that could be turned into a lucrative masterclass or webinar? Continue reading...
