Zoom Communications Aktie

Zoom Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.07.2026 14:47:26

Zoom Communications Agrees To Buy Common Room To Boost Its Revenue Orchestration Platform

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced an agreement to acquire Common Room, an AI-native Go-to-Market intelligence platform, as a natural extension to Zoom Revenue Accelerator, the company's revenue orchestration platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Common Room services are expected to boost Zoom Revenue Accelerator, helping revenue teams to reach the right person at the right moment with the right message at every stage of a deal.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming weeks.

In the pre-market hours, ZM is trading at $89.90, down 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zoom Communications 78,47 -1,36% Zoom Communications

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:30 Juni 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
13:04 Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
12:29 Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
01.07.26 Juni 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.07.26 2. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX steigt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich - Ausverkauf bei Chipwerten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag klar in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls deutlich zu. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich erneut uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen