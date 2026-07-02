Zoom Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017
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02.07.2026 14:47:26
Zoom Communications Agrees To Buy Common Room To Boost Its Revenue Orchestration Platform
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced an agreement to acquire Common Room, an AI-native Go-to-Market intelligence platform, as a natural extension to Zoom Revenue Accelerator, the company's revenue orchestration platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Following the acquisition, Common Room services are expected to boost Zoom Revenue Accelerator, helping revenue teams to reach the right person at the right moment with the right message at every stage of a deal.
The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming weeks.
In the pre-market hours, ZM is trading at $89.90, down 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq.
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|Zoom Communications
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