WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017

24.11.2025 22:20:31

Zoom Communications, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $612.87 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $207.05 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.828 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.229 billion from $1.177 billion last year.

Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $612.87 Mln. vs. $207.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.229 Bln vs. $1.177 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 - $1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.235 - $1.230 BLN Full year EPS guidance: $5.97 - $5.95 Full year revenue guidance: $4.857 - $4.852 BLN

