Zoom Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGJ2 / ISIN: US98980L1017
|
23.11.2026 23:30:28
Zoom Communications Profit Falls, But Revenues Up; Shares Down After-market
(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM), a software company, on Monday reported a decline in its third quarter earnings, mainly impacted by one-time gains. The company provided its guidance for the fourth quarter, and also upgraded its estimates for the full year 2027.
Net income decreased to $312.405 million, or $1.05 per share, from $612.873 million, or $2.01 per share, a year ago.
Operating income was $317.736 million, compared to $310.414 million in the previous year.
Gains on strategic investments for the third quarter of 2026 and 2025 were $10.184 million and $406.060 million, respectively.
Revenue for the period was $1.290 billion, up 4.9 percent year-over-year from $1.229 billion.
Third-quarter enterprise revenue was $805.4 million, up 8.6% year over year.
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Zoom expects the adjusted income from operations to be between $539.0 million and $544.0 million. On a per-share basis, it is expected to range between $1.55 and $1.57. Revenue for the quarter is estimated at $1.293 billion - $1.298 billion.
For fiscal 2027, adjusted income from operations is seen to range between $2.095 billion and $2.100 billion, up from the earlier estimate of $2.065 - $2.075 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now revised to $6.24 - $6.25, up from the earlier expectation of $6.08 - $6.12.
Revenue outlook for the full year is upgraded to a range of $5.100 billion - $5.105 billion. The previous outlook was $5.085 billion - $5.095 billion.
In the after-hours activity Monday on the Nasdaq, the company's shares lost 0.96 percent and traded at $85.20.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
|
22.11.26
|Ausblick: Zoom Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.26
|GNW-News: Zoom baut seine KI-Strategie mit einer neuen "Unified Context Layer"-Lösung aus, die Gespräche in Meetings in konkrete Arbeitsergebnisse überführt (dpa-AFX)
|
24.08.26
|Ausblick: Zoom Communications zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Communications verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.06.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
16.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt schlussendlich Gas (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoom Communications
|79,04
|6,97%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGegenbewegung nach Tech-Beben & Huangs Rückkehr zu NVIDIA: ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- US-Börsen schließlich erholt -- Chinas Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägte eine Erholung das Bild. Beim DAX waren ebenfalls deutliche Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street war in Feierlaune. In Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.