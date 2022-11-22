Zoom Cuts Full-Year Guidance but This Indicator Suggests Better Times Ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell on Tuesday, approaching three-year lows, after management reduced its full-year revenue guidance. In response to its latest report, the analyst community reduced its price targets for Zoom stock across the board.Sure, Wall Street's lowering its expectations for the video conferencing software. And the market's subsequently reacting negatively to Zoom's reduced guidance. But I believe there's a more relevant metric for Zoom investors to monitor right now. And this number is far more encouraging than what investors are discouraged about today.Something important has happened with this business in 2022: Zoom's video-communication platform is increasingly an enterprise solution, not a consumer-level product. In the third quarter of its fiscal 2023 -- the quarter that just ended on Oct. 31 -- 56% of revenue came from enterprise clients. That's up from 52% of 54% of revenue in the first quarter and second quarter respectively.Continue reading