Zoom Fatigue Is Bringing Back More In-Person Work Retreats

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A recent article highlights the growing need for employees to reconnect with their coworkers beyond the computer screen, and in-person retreats are one way they're doing it. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on March 1, Fool.com contributors Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Travis Hoium, Jose Najarro, and Rachel Warren reflect on how remote work has shaped their own lives both during and after the pandemic. Continue reading