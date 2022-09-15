|
15.09.2022 23:52:52
Zoom Hit With Sudden Outage, Now Back Online
(RTTNews) - If you had a meeting you really didn't want to attend this morning, it's your lucky day. Video streaming software Zoom's status website shows there is a major outage, affecting users' ability to join meetings. According to the crowd-sourced DownDetector, tens of thousands of Zoom users have been reporting outages this morning, beginning around 10:30 AM ET
"We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom. Our engineering team is investigating this matter," a Zoom spokesperson told TechCrunch. Users eager to hop back on their meetings can keep track of the latest updates at status.zoo.com. On DownDetector, most reports show trouble joining a conference. Geographically, outage reports are streaming in from across the U.S. and Europe, though they may extend to other regions as well.
This isn't the first time there has been a Zoom outage. The company had a rough day in August 2020 that left meetings unavailable for hours. This downtime has become rarer, though, and outages like these are all the more painful as a result. Thursday's outage was after a long gap of two years.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.