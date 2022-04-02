Zoom In on This Underappreciated Tech Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2020 lockdowns pushed people and businesses to embrace interacting via video, and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) became a hot stock as the word "Zoom" became the "Kleenex" of videoconferencing. The stock soared to more than $500 per share before collapsing to just around $120 as investors began looking beyond the pandemic.Such a sharp drop might imply that Zoom's business success was temporary, but I don't think that's the case. The company has the fundamentals needed to continue growing over the coming years. Here is what investors need to know before looking past this underappreciated tech stock.Zoom offers a free basic plan, which is how the company became so mainstream during COVID-19. It sells paid plans with more capacity and features aimed at enterprises that host team meetings and webinars or need more extensive features. Its products range from basic video calls to transcript recording, cloud-based phone systems, and more.Continue reading